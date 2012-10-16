FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Euribor rates fall under weight of excess liquidity
October 16, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euribor rates fall under weight of excess liquidity

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Libor rates)
    FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Key euro zone
bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday under the weight of
large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to
0.208 percent from 0.209 percent. The six-month rate eased to
0.413 percent from 0.414 percent.
    Benchmark euro Libor rates also ground lower, with
three-month rates falling to a new low of 0.13643
percent. 
    For more Libor fixings see 
    Shorter term one-week rates slipped to 0.079
percent on Tuesday. Overnight Eonia rates bucked the
trend and rose to 0.096 percent from 0.092 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in a steady fall since
November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to
flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
falling to 0.60000 percent from 0.60308 percent and overnight
rates steady at 0.30308 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system
remains extremely high at about 685 billion euros according to
Reuters calculations.
    With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea
but some have since expressed reservations. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
