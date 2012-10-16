UPDATE 1-Euribor rates fall under weight of excess liquidity

(Adds Libor rates) FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday under the weight of large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.208 percent from 0.209 percent. The six-month rate eased to 0.413 percent from 0.414 percent. Benchmark euro Libor rates also ground lower, with three-month rates falling to a new low of 0.13643 percent. For more Libor fixings see Shorter term one-week rates slipped to 0.079 percent on Tuesday. Overnight Eonia rates bucked the trend and rose to 0.096 percent from 0.092 percent. Bank-to-bank lending rates have been in a steady fall since November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.60000 percent from 0.60308 percent and overnight rates steady at 0.30308 percent. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system remains extremely high at about 685 billion euros according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)