Extra liquidity drives Euribor rates lower
#Financials
October 24, 2012 / 1:51 PM / in 5 years

Extra liquidity drives Euribor rates lower

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds Libor fixings paragraph 3)
    FRANKFURT/LONDON, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Key Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rates ticked down on Wednesday,  driven
lower by the large amounts of excess liquidity in money markets.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.202
percent from 0.203 percent. The six-month rate fell to 0.399
percent from 0.402 percent.
    The three-month Libor rate, set by a smaller panel of banks
in London, was unchanged at 0.13429 percent. For
more Libor fixings see 
    Shorter term one-week Euribor was unchanged at
0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.088
percent from 0.092 percent.
    Bank-to-bank lending rates had been falling steadily since
November last year when news broke that the ECB was going to
flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash.
    The bank's decision in July to stop paying interest on
overnight deposits has allowed the fall to continue by removing
the 0.25 percent floor for the money market.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were mixed, with three-month rates
rising to 0.58846 percent from 0.58462 percent and overnight
rates falling to 0.30077 percent from 0.30231 percent.
    The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is
extremely high at about 667 billion euros according to Reuters
calculations.
    With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable
future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB
could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit
cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea
but some have since expressed reservations. 
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Stephen Nisbet)

