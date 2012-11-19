UPDATE 1-Euribor rates steady after year-long fall

(Adds Libor fixings) FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates held steady for the third session running on Monday, finding support as the impact of excess liquidity provided by the European Central Bank finally petered out. Uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut interest rates further also helped put a floor under rates. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when ECB plans emerged to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash. The ECB has also maintained interest rates at a record low of 0.75 percent, and ECB President Mario Draghi, speaking after a policy meeting on Nov. 8, declined to comment when asked whether markets were right to expect a cut next month. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, were unchanged on Monday at 0.191 percent. The 3-month rate has begun to find some support just below 0.2 percent this month. The equivalent Libor rate, set by a smaller panel of banks, slipped to 0.12500 percent from 0.12643 percent on Friday. For more Libor fixings see The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.354 percent from 0.356 percent and the one-week rate edged lower to 0.077 percent from 0.078 percent. The overnight Eonia rate edged up to 0.079 percent from 0.078 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates dipping to 0.61462 percent from 0.61538 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.29923 percent from 0.29846 percent. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is extremely high at about 668 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Asked about the idea earlier this month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)