UPDATE 1-Euribor rates return to falls after three-day hiatus

(Updates with Libor fixings) FRANKFURT/LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates inched lower on Tuesday after finding some support in the previous three sessions following a year-long fall due to excess supplies of money in the banking system. Bank-to-bank lending rates have fallen sharply since last November when European Central Bank plans to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap, three-year cash emerged. But the impact of the excess liquidity has now been largely priced in and there is uncertainty about whether the ECB will cut official interest rates further, helping keep bank-to-bank rates steady for the past three trading days. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched lower to 0.190 percent from 0.191 percent on Tuesday. The equivalent Libor rate, set by a smaller panel of banks in London, was flat at 0.12500 percent. For more Libor fixings see. The six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.352 percent from 0.354 percent and the one-week rate inched up to 0.078 percent from 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate decreased to 0.077 percent from 0.079 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were down, with three-month rates dipping to 0.61154 from 0.61462 percent and one-week rates dropping to 0.29615 percent from 0.29923 percent. The ECB's decision in July to stop paying interest on overnight deposits paved the way for further declines in euro-denominated rates by removing the 0.25 percent floor for the money market. The amount of excess cash in the euro zone banking system is still extremely high at 670 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations. With that figure set to remain high for the foreseeable future, money market experts have focused on whether the ECB could copy Denmark's example and start charging banks to deposit cash overnight. Policymakers showed initial interest in the idea but some have since expressed reservations. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said last month a negative deposit rate was not realistic. Asked about the idea earlier this month, Draghi said: "We haven't discussed (that)." Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7867 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Patrick Graham)