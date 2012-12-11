FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Euribor rates ease on ECB rate cut expectations
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 11, 2012 / 12:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euribor rates ease on ECB rate cut expectations

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with Libor fixings)
    FRANKFURT/LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Key Euribor
bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Tuesday, a year-long fall
gaining new impetus after European Central Bank policymakers
discussed cutting official interest rates last week.
    The ECB left its main interest rate unchanged at 0.75
percent last Thursday but the bank's president, Mario Draghi,
said there had been a "wide discussion" on rate cuts at the
Governing Council meeting.
    Draghi's comments fuelled expectations the ECB is ready to
cut rates in the coming months. Bank-to-bank lending rates have
fallen sharply since November last year when the emergence of
ECB plans to flood the banking system with ultra-cheap,
three-year cash.
    On Tuesday, three-month Euribor rates,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.181 percent from 0.183 percent.
    The equivalent Libor rate, set by a smaller
panel of banks in London, was 0.12071 percent, flat from Monday.
For other Libor rates see 
    The six-month Euribor rate dropped to 0.316 percent from
0.322 percent while the one-week rate held steady
at 0.077 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to
0.069 percent.
    Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  were lower, with three-month rates
falling to 0.56846 from 0.57385 percent and one-week rates down
at 0.34538 percent from 0.34846 percent in the previous session.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

($1 = 0.7867 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Patrick Graham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.