March 29, 2012 / 1:11 PM / 6 years ago

MONEY MARKETS-Liquidity glut drives Euribor lending rates lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* 3-mth Euribor hits fresh 20-month low
    * Euribor rates seen to fall further due to excess liquidity
    * Short-term Euribor rates near floor


    FRANKFURT, March 29 (Reuters) - Excess liquidity and the
prospect of a long period of record low interest rates drove
euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates lower on Thursday, hitting
a fresh 20-month low.	
    The European Central Bank has flooded the financial market
with over 1 trillion euros in 3-year loans - or LTROs - to ease
banks' funding stress. Since the first dose of cheap money in
December, Euribor rates have dropped by about 45 percent. 	
    The ECB's intervention has helped calm financial markets and
revived the unsecured debt market, but since issuing its second
tranche in February the ECB has stressed that it will not do
more, putting the onus on governments to implement reforms. 	
    The majority of economists in a Reuters poll of about 100
economists expect the ECB to hold interest rates at a record low
of 1 percent until late 2013 at least, adding that the next move
would be a rise rather than another cut. 	
    "The view of our economists here at UBS is that the ECB will
hold rates pretty much right until the end of 2013, which is as
far as they forecast, and market pricing reflects a low
probability of rate changes as well," said Andrew
Rowan, interest rate derivatives strategist.	
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured interbank euro lending and a mix of
interest rate expectations and banks' appetite for lending, fell
to 0.783 percent on Thursday  - the lowest level since the start
of July 2010 - from 0.787 percent the previous day.	
    "It is in-line with an ongoing trend downwards, and the
reasons for that include the very high level of excess liquidity
in the system as a result of the two 3-year LTROs," Rowan said. 	
    The three-month euro Libor rate fixed at 0.68814	
percent from 0.69157 percent. The rate has dropped by almost 	
half a percentage point this year.   	
    Rates in longer-term maturities also dropped. Six-month
rates fell to 1.084 percent from 1.090 percent and
12-month rates dropped to 1.420 percent from 1.426
 percent.	
    The one-week rate, which continues to bump
around all-time lows, dipped to 0.317 percent. Overnight rates
 inched down to 0.352 percent from 0.353 percent.	
    "It is going to be difficult for EONIA to fall much further
than the low thirties unless the ECB actually cuts its deposit
rate," Rowan said. The ECB offers banks 0.25 percent for
overnight deposits, a rate that marks a floor for market rates.	
    Despite the sharp fall in interbank rates over the last few
months, the benchmark three-month rate remains above the
euro-era low of 0.634 percent it hit in early 2010. 	
    The market believes that rates may fall close to those 	
levels in the coming months. Euribor futures showed 	
markets were anticipating 3-month rates to fall to 0.65 percent 	
by September. 	
    The ECB's recent cash injections have helped the money
market but there are scant signs that the funds are moving out
into the wider economy to spur growth. Banks are parking much of
their excess cash back at the ECB's overnight facility, with the
latest data showing the amount at 777 billion euros.

