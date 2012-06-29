FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euribor rates flat post summit, eyes on ECB rate cut
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2012 / 9:46 AM / in 5 years

Euribor rates flat post summit, eyes on ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates were unchanged on Friday as the money market
digested fresh moves from EU leaders to tackle the bloc's debt
crisis and as expectations for an ECB rate cut next week
intensified.
    The ECB meets next Thursday to decide on the euro zone's
interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll
expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.0
percent. 
    An important question is whether the bank will also cut its
0.25 overnight deposit rate. The rate is currently acting as a
floor for money market rates and cutting it would give
bank-to-bank rates further room to fall.
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.653 percent on
Friday.
    Other key rates shuffled higher. Six-month Euribor rates
 edged up to 0.930 percent from 0.929 percent while
shorter-term one week rates rose to 0.323 percent
from 0.321 percent. Overnight rates stayed at 0.331
percent.
    Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates
  dipped to 0.975 percent from 0.980
percent from 0.972 percent. Overnight dollar rates 
jumped to 0.350 percent from 0.340 percent.
    Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB
flooded the money market with over a trillion euros of cheap
three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in recent
weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates 
have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate.
    With markets awash with low-cost cash, the ECB's deposit
rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only
lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than
the ECB. 
    ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that
the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up
room for a further drop in market rates. 
     "There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below
1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet was quoted as saying
on Thursday. "They (rate cuts) are justified if they contribute
to guaranteeing price stability in the medium term." 
    The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last
half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to
within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in
early 2010.
    High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 768
billion euros according to Reuters calculations -
has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility,
where banks parked 782 billion euros overnight. Before the
financial crisis, the amounts were minimal.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related 
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    3 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    4 month      
    5 month      
    6 month      
    7 month      
    8 month      
    9 month      
    10 month    
    11 month    
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.