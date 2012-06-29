Euribor rates flat post summit, eyes on ECB rate cut

FRANKFURT, June 28 (Reuters) - Key euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Friday as the money market digested fresh moves from EU leaders to tackle the bloc's debt crisis and as expectations for an ECB rate cut next week intensified. The ECB meets next Thursday to decide on the euro zone's interest rates and 48 out of 71 economists in a Reuters poll expect the bank to cut rates below the current record low of 1.0 percent. An important question is whether the bank will also cut its 0.25 overnight deposit rate. The rate is currently acting as a floor for money market rates and cutting it would give bank-to-bank rates further room to fall. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of bank-to-bank lending, remained at 0.653 percent on Friday. Other key rates shuffled higher. Six-month Euribor rates edged up to 0.930 percent from 0.929 percent while shorter-term one week rates rose to 0.323 percent from 0.321 percent. Overnight rates stayed at 0.331 percent. Dollar-priced three-month bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates dipped to 0.975 percent from 0.980 percent from 0.972 percent. Overnight dollar rates jumped to 0.350 percent from 0.340 percent. Money market rates have more than halved since the ECB flooded the money market with over a trillion euros of cheap three-year funding, but the slide has levelled off in recent weeks as crisis tensions have risen and overnight rates have approached the ECB's 0.25 percent deposit rate. With markets awash with low-cost cash, the ECB's deposit rate acts as a floor for the money market as banks will only lend on open markets if borrowers are prepared to pay more than the ECB. ECB policymakers have given fresh hints in recent days that the bank could cut interest rates, a move that would open up room for a further drop in market rates. "There is no doctrine that interest rates cannot fall below 1 percent," ECB chief economist Peter Praet was quoted as saying on Thursday. "They (rate cuts) are justified if they contribute to guaranteeing price stability in the medium term." The sharp fall in euro-priced interbank rates over the last half-year has brought benchmark euro-priced three-month rates to within touching distance of a record low of 0.634 percent hit in early 2010. High excess liquidity in the banking system - now at 768 billion euros according to Reuters calculations - has led to heavy use of the ECB's overnight deposit facility, where banks parked 782 billion euros overnight. Before the financial crisis, the amounts were minimal. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)