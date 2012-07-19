MONEY MARKETS-Lower ECB rates drive Euribor to new lows

* Euro interbank rates hit new lows * Lending volumes moribund * Market not yet pricing further deposit rate cuts By Kirsten Donovan and Eva Kuehnen LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 19 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank lending rates plumbed new depths on Thursday, driven by record low ECB interest rates and the central bank's move to stop paying banks interest on their overnight deposits. The European Central Bank's overnight deposit rate, which it cut to zero on July 5 when it also cut its main refinancing rate, acts as a floor for money market rates as banks only lend to one another if they are able to earn a better rate of interest than at the ECB. The ECB hopes its unprecedented move, which means banks get nothing if they park their spare cash there, will increase interbank lending by forcing banks to look for more profitable options. But traders said the intended effect may not materialise. "You are seeing banks trying to get more (credit) lines put in in terms of longer duration but you have to get out past the one-week maturities to get any kind of return," one said. "But we may see a drop in overnight volumes as good-name banks can no longer borrow cheaply and make a few ticks by lending it out or placing it at the ECB at higher rates." JPMorgan Chase & Co, BlackRock Inc - the world's largest money manager - and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have already restricted investor access to European money market funds and hedge funds are also unlikely to lend at negative yields, market players said. Although some money market analysts say the cut could backfire and kill off parts of the market, the move, plus a growing belief the ECB could cut rates further, has had an immediate impact on bank-to-bank rates. Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new low of 0.458 percent on Thursday, falling from Wednesday's 0 . 464 percent. Markets are not pricing in another cut in the deposit rate - which would take it below zero. ECB President Mario Draghi has said the bank's Governing Council will look at developments before deciding whether or not to lower interest rates any further but analysts doubt the effectiveness of such a move. "The problem is clearly that at the moment it looks like pushing on a string," said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire. "The money (the central banks) are providing doesn't appear to filter through to the real economy, rather it is being parked on balance sheets or put into government securities but not the real economy." Instead of parking money in the ECB's deposit account, banks have left it in their current accounts at the central bank since the zero percent rate came into force last week. A total of 360 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB dipped to 490.5 billion euros.