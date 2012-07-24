FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Euribor rates hit lows as markets brace for more easing
July 24, 2012 / 4:24 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euribor rates hit lows as markets brace for more easing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with details, quote)
    LONDON/FRANKFURT, July 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bank-to-bank
lending rates fell to new all-time lows on Tuesday, driven down
by record-low euro zone interest rates and growing expectations
that the European Central Bank could take them down further in
the coming months.
    The possibility of a funding crunch for Spain -- as its
shorter dated borrowing costs rise above longer-dated ones --
and a warning on Germany's credit ratings has done little to
unsettle money markets awash with liquidity but still inactive.
  
    The central bank is expected to ease monetary policy further
in the second half of this year even though a interest rate cut
to 0.75 percent and a reduction in the deposit facility rate to
zero has done little to spur a flailing economy and dwindling
bank lending.
    "What is left for the ECB is quantitative easing. And
quantitative easing for me is entering in an outright program of
buying government bonds... mainly in the peripheral countries
where you have high financing costs," Alessandro Giansanti,
strategist at ING said. 
    "I think that would be the only weapon that is left for the
ECB to try to improve the economic conditions."
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, hit a new all-time
low of 0.435 percent from 0.442 percent.
    Euribors typically were used to gauge interest rate
expectations but the excess liquidity in the market after one
trillion euros worth of cheap ECB financing have made their use
for this purpose harder.
    Still, Giansanti said the market was pricing in a 65 percent
probability of a 25 basis point refi rate cut in September and a
90 percent chance of that happening by December.
    Eonia forwards suggest the market is beginning to price in
the possibility that the deposit rate will fall further from
current levels, which would take them into negative territory.
 
    Eonia rates were seen troughing at between 0.065-0.015
percent in November from 0.116 percent.
    On Friday, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said
that cutting the deposit rate below zero is an option.
 
    The ECB had hoped its unprecedented move, which means banks
now get nothing if they park their spare cash there, would
nurture a return of more significant interbank lending by
forcing banks to look for more profitable options.
    It saw almost half a trillion euros transferred from the
ECB's deposit facility to banks' current accounts last week.
    But with the monthly reserves cycle now in its stride and
fewer options available for banks to juggle their funding, the
money has started to stabilise.
    A total of 356 billion euros was parked in the ECB's deposit
facility overnight. Banks' current account deposits at the ECB
inched down to 486 billion euros.
    The spread between three-month euro Libor rates and
overnight indexed swap rates  - an
indicator of financial stress - was little changed at 21 bps
compared to 23 bps the day prior. 
    That spread has been below 35 basis points for most of the
past four month thanks to the ECB cash injection earlier this
year and has fallen even more recently due to the rate moves.
Excess liquidity was expected to keep the spread relatively low
despite the recent escalation in the debt crisis, analysts said.
    "The financing conditions of the European banks are much
better than they were before," Giansanti added. "I think the
risk premium has been really reduced thanks to the support of
the ECB."

 (Reporting by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Frankfurt newsroom;
editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
