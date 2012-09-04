FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Euribor rate hits new lows, expectations high for ECB
September 4, 2012 / 4:55 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Euribor rate hits new lows, expectations high for ECB

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates throughout, changes dateline, adds quotes)
    By Ana Nicolaci da Costa
    LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Bank to bank lending rates hit
new record lows on Tuesday only days before the European Central
bank meets, suggesting many are expecting it to cut interest
rates in an effort to help an economy stuck in a three-year old
debt crisis.
    Three-month Euribor rates have hit all-time lows on a
regular basis since the ECB's monetary policy meeting last month
when chief Mario Draghi said the bank's policymakers had
discussed cutting rates but decided to keep them on hold.
    Now, with the euro zone poised for recession, money markets
are pricing in a rate cut by the ECB - even though excess
liquidity makes it increasingly difficult for analysts to use
Euribor rates as a gauge of rate expectations.
    "I think the majority of people are looking for a rate cut
but no deposit rate cut. There will be something more on the
side," one money market trader said.
    "The cuts won't do the job by themselves so you will see a
25 basis point cut plus they will announce bond buying in
short-term tenors."
    Three-month Euribor rates, traditionally the
main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.273
percent from 0.276 percent.
    Six-month Euribor rates also fell to 0.528
percent from 0.533 percent. Eonia overnight rates 
ticked down to 0.108 percent from 0.110 percent.
    Economists in a Reuters poll last week were divided over
whether the bank will cut its main refinancing rate by 25 basis
points to a new record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday. The
deposit rate is already at zero.
    But the poll showed a strong expectations that Draghi will
flesh out his plans for a bond-buying programme. 
    Bold comments from Draghi in July in London, that the bank
will do what it takes to preserve the euro, and recent comments
that purchases of bonds with up to three-year tenors would not
amount to state financing have fueled high expectations of an
aggressive policy response. 
    Against these expectations, the cost of insuring debt issued
by Spanish and Italian banks through credit default swaps has
dropped sharply.
    The higher the CDS of a bank, the more risk is perceived to
be attached to that institution - a view that could influence
how much other banks charge to lend to it. Such fears have
contributed to keeping interbank markets all but frozen in
recent months.
    The cost of insuring debt issued by Spain's Santander
 was last at 358 basis points, down from a record high
of 490 bps hit before Draghi's London comments, and 386 bps for
BBVA compared with an all-time high of 510 also hit on
July 24, according to Markit data.
    "Markets seem to have pretty high expectations (for
bond-buying)," Michael Hampden-Turner, credit strategist at
Citigroup said, explaining why bank CDS spreads have tightened
in recent weeks.
    "Draghi has given extremely strong hints in saying that he
is happy with buying anything less than three years. I guess the
question that hasn't been answered is the conditionality that is
going to be attached to that."

 (Additional reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)

