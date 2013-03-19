Euribor rates rise as Cyprus bailout rattles markets

FRANKFURT, March 19 (Reuters) - Euribor bank-to-bank lending rates rose on Tuesday as money markets were alarmed by a decision by euro zone leaders to part-fund a rescue of Cyprus by taxing bank deposits. Cyprus's government proposed on Tuesday to spare small savers from a divisive tax on bank deposits in a last-minute attempt to win parliamentary backing for an international bailout and avoid default and a banking collapse. The euro zone struck a deal on Saturday to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros ($13 billion), but demanded depositors in its banks forfeit some money to stave off bankruptcy despite the risks of a wider bank run. ECB President Mario Draghi assured banks unlimited access to ECB funding for as long as needed at his monthly news conference on March 7 - a pledge that has helped keep interbank lending rates low. But the Cyprus deal rattled markets. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.207 percent from 0.206 percent. The six-month rate rose to 0.330 percent from 0.326 percent, while the one-week rate remained at 0.080 percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched down to 0.069 percent from 0.070 percent. Dollar-priced bank-to-bank Euribor lending rates were mixed, with three-month rates falling to 0.50700 percent from 0.50800 percent and one-week rates rising to 0.31800 percent from 0.31500 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking system is at around 400 billion euros ($518.32 billion), above the lowest level since the ECB started its 3-year liquidity operations, but still high enough to keep market rates below the ECB's refinancing rate. Draghi said in February he does not expect market rates to face upward pressure until excess liquidity in the banking sector falls below 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7684 euros) ($1 = 0.7717 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)