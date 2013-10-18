Euribor rates steady as markets await ECB signs on more monetary easing

FRANKFURT, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates were steady on Friday as financial markets remained split over whether the euro zone's unresolved issues and the strong euro could tempt the ECB into further monetary easing. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.224 percent as its near-flat trajectory since late July continued. The one-week rate was also steady, at 0.098 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate ticked down to 0.339 from 0.340 percent after the overnight Eonia rate fixed on Thursday at 0.088 percent from 0.082 percent. With excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - near its lowest level since late 2011, the focus was on banks' weekly repayment of ECB crisis loans. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The central bank, however, has said it is prepared to pump more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates rise too quickly for comfort. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)