Key Euribor rate gives up some gains ahead of Fed meeting

FRANKFURT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates eased slightly on Tuesday, snapping a three-session rise but showing little change as markets await the a U.S. Federal Reserve policy meeting this week. Economists and market participants expect no change to the Fed's $85 billion monthly asset purchase programme at its two-day meeting ending on Wednesday. Most predict the central bank to delay any stimulus tapering until at least March. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, eased to 0.228 percent from 0.229 percent but it was still up on the week as liquidity conditions tighten. The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.102 percent, while the six-month Euribor rate eased to 0.348 percent from 0.349 percent. The overnight Eonia rate eased to 0.095 percent from 0.096 percent. Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector - the amount of money in the market over and above what the banking system needs to function - stood at 181 billion euros ($249.52 billion), the fourth session in a row that it was below the 200 billion euro threshold, where it starts to put upward pressure on market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity in the system falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. The central bank has previously said it is prepared to pump more long-term cheap cash into the banking system or even start charging banks to keep spare cash at the ECB, if market rates rise too quickly for comfort. Recent comments by policymakers, however, have discounted the possibility of that happening soon. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday the central bank saw signs of improvement in bank funding, which means it may not have to deploy further stimulus measures. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 0900 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 3 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 4 month 5 month 6 month 7 month 8 month 9 month 10 month 11 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7250 euros) ($1 = 0.7254 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; editing by Mike Collett-White)