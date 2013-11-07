Key Euribor rate unchanged ahead of ECB rate decision

FRANKFURT, Nov 7 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate were unchanged on Thursday ahead of the European Central Bank's policy meeting where it is expected to keep interest rates on hold. All but one of the 23 money market traders polled by Reuters earlier this week expect the ECB to keep interest rates at 0.5 percent at its November meeting. The decision is due at 1245 GMT. Last week's news of a shock slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - increased pressure on the central bank to take fresh policy action to support the euro zone recovery. A relatively strong euro foreign exchange rate has added to concerns about the resilience of the recovery, but the ECB is expected to wait for at least another month before taking action. On Thursday, three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.228 percent. The one-week rate inched down to 0.100 percent from 0.101 percent while the six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.341 percent from 0.340 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.086 percent from 0.089 percent on Wednesday. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function - in the euro zone rose stood at 190 billion euros, still relatively close to a 2-year low. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)