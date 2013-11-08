Key Euribor falls to 4-month low after ECB rate cut

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate on Friday fell to its lowest level in four months a day after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent. A shock slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - may have forced the central bank's hand. After the cut, it said it could take rates lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling. But while it reduced its main refinancing rate - the rate it charges banks who borrow money from the central bank - the ECB kept the deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market rates, at zero. On Friday, three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.217 percent from 0.228 percent, hitting its lowest level since early July. The one-week rate inched down to 0.098 percent from 0.100 percent, and the six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.324 percent from 0.341 percent. The overnight Eonia rate decreased to 0.078 percent from 0.086 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function - in the euro zone rose stood at 188 billion euros, still relatively close to a 2-year low. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)