Key Euribor falls to 4-month low after ECB rate cut
November 8, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor falls to 4-month low after ECB rate cut

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate on Friday fell to its lowest level in
four months a day after the European Central Bank cut its main
interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent.
    A shock slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in
October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - may have
forced the central bank's hand. After the cut, it said it could
take rates lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from
stalling.
    But while it reduced its main refinancing rate - the rate it
charges banks who borrow money from the central bank - the ECB
kept the deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market
rates, at zero. 
    On Friday, three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
fell to 0.217 percent from 0.228 percent, hitting its lowest
level since early July.
    The one-week rate inched down to 0.098 percent
from 0.100 percent, and the six-month Euribor rate 
fell to 0.324 percent from 0.341 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate decreased to 0.078 percent from 0.086 percent.
    Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the
market beyond what the banking system needs to function - in the
euro zone rose stood at 188 billion euros, still relatively
close to a 2-year low.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

