Key Euribor rate inches up after ECB keeps deposit rate steady

FRANKFURT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose slightly on Monday after the European Central Bank cut its benchmark interest rate to a record low, but left the deposit rate unchanged. A shock slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - convinced the majority on the 23-member Governing Council that lower interest rates were necessary to support the economy. ECB President Mario Draghi said the ECB could take rates lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling. The ECB cut the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent, but kept the deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market rates, unchanged at zero. On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched up to 0.218 percent after it dropped to 0.217 percent - a four-month low - on Friday, a day after the rate decision. The one-week rate stayed at 0.098 percent, and the six-month Euribor rate fell to 0.322 percent from 0.324 percent. The overnight Eonia rate fell to 0.077 percent from 0.078 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what the banking system needs to function - in the euro zone rose stood at 189 billion euros, still relatively close to a 2-year low. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)