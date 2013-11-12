FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rates steady after dovish ECB talk
November 12, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Euribor rates steady after dovish ECB talk

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rates remained unchanged on Tuesday after
European Central Bank policymakers  said the central bank could
cut rates further, if needed, but indicated no imminent moves.
    A shock slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in
October - the lowest reading since November 2009 - convinced the
majority on the 23-member Governing Council that an interest
rate cut was necessary last week to support the economy. 
    The ECB cut the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent, but
kept its deposit rate, which acts as a floor to money market
rates, unchanged at zero.
    On Tuesday, Joerg Asmussen and Ewald Nowotny said the
central bank had room to cut rates more. 
 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained at
0.218 percent.
    The one-week rate was unchanged at 0.098
percent and the six-month Euribor rate at 0.322
percent. The overnight Eonia rate inched down to 0.076
percent from 0.077 percent.
    Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the
market beyond what the banking system needs to function, in the
euro zone stood at 187 billion euros, still relatively close to
a 2-year low.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

