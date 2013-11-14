FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate falls after ECB's Praet talks of asset buys
November 14, 2013 / 10:22 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate falls after ECB's Praet talks of asset buys

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate fell on Thursday, a day after a
European Central Bank policymaker said the central bank could
start buying assets if that was needed to stave off deflation.
    ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet told the Wall Street
Journal on Wednesday that asset purchases and a negative deposit
rate were options in the central bank toolkit, if it needed to
take new measures to bring inflation up to its target just below
2 percent. 
    Slowdown in annual inflation to 0.7 percent in October - the
lowest reading since November 2009 - convinced the ECB that an
interest rate cut was necessary last week to support the
economy. 
    The ECB decreased the main refinancing rate to 0.25 percent
last week, but kept its deposit rate, which acts as a floor to
money market rates, unchanged at zero.
    Praet said that after the rate cut inflation risks were
balanced and that there was no need right now for the central
bank to act. 
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.217
percent from 0.218 percent.
    The one-week rate ticked down to 0.096 percent
from 0.097 percent and the six-month Euribor rate  
fell to 0.319 percent from 0.320 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate decreased to 0.070 percent from 0.074 percent.
    Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the
market beyond what the banking system needs to function, in the
euro zone stood at 182 billion euros, relatively close to 2-year
lows.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate, currently at 0.25 percent, once
excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the
range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    6 month      
    9 month      
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

