Euribor rate steady as policymakers differ on state of recovery

FRANKFURT, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Monday as policymakers sent mixed messages about the state of the euro zone economy. The European Central Bank cut its key interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent in November, concerned a sharp slowdown in inflation could hamper the bloc's fragile recovery. On Monday, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said the economic situation in the euro zone has started to improve but was still weaker than the ECB had hoped. ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch struck a more upbeat tone and said the worst of the euro zone's economic troubles were behind it and the bloc could look to the future with confidence. ECB Board member Peter Praet had been quoted as saying over the weekend that the ECB still had policy options, even if the benchmark rate were to fall to zero. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, stayed at 0.218 percent. The one-week rate were unchanged at 0.097 percent while the six-month Euribor rate inched higher to 0.319 percent from 0.318 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.079 percent from 0.076 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - stood at 172 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)