Euribor rate steady as ECB policymakers cautiously optimistic

FRANKFURT, Nov 19 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Tuesday as European Central Bank policymakers struck a cautiously optimistic tone about the euro zone recovery and gave no indications of fresh policy action. The ECB cut interest rates to a record low earlier this month and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled to 0.7 percent - well below its target of just under 2 percent. But ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Tuesday there was no risk of deflation visible in the euro zone economy, which was improving even if the recovery was fragile with inflation low and credit subdued. On Monday, another ECB policymaker, Austrian Ewald Nowotny, said there was no need for the ECB to respond with immediate policy reactions to below-target inflation. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, held steady for the second day running on Tuesday at 0.218 percent. The one-week rate rose to 0.100 percent from 0.097 percent while the six-month Euribor rate was unchanged at 0.319 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.084 percent from 0.079 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - stood at 176 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)