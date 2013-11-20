Euribor rate up after Weidmann puts brakes on ECB easing drive

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate edged up on Wednesday after the Bundesbank's president raised concern about further easing measures by the European Central Bank. The ECB should not embark right away on another round of monetary easing, Jens Weidmann told German weekly Die Zeit, adding that printing money was no solution to the economic crisis. Other ECB Governing Council members - Peter Praet, Joerg Asmussen and ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio - stressed over the last couple of days the ECB's readiness to act again if needed, after it cut its main interest rate to a record low earlier this month. Last week, Praet raised the possibility of deploying asset purchases to bring inflation closer to the ECB's target of just below 2 percent. Euro zone inflation fell to 0.7 percent in October, the lowest in almost four years. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.219 percent from 0.218 percent. The one-week rate stayed at 0.100 percent while the six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.318 percent from 0.319 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.086 percent from 0.084 percent. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - stood at 174 billion euros. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)