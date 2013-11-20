FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euribor rate up after Weidmann puts brakes on ECB easing drive
#Financials
November 20, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Euribor rate up after Weidmann puts brakes on ECB easing drive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The main euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate edged up on Wednesday after the
Bundesbank's president raised concern about further easing
measures by the European Central Bank.
    The ECB should not embark right away on another round of
monetary easing, Jens Weidmann told German weekly Die Zeit,
adding that printing money was no solution to the economic
crisis.
    Other ECB Governing Council members - Peter Praet, Joerg
Asmussen and ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio - stressed over
the last couple of days the ECB's readiness to act again if
needed, after it cut its main interest rate to a record low
earlier this month.
    Last week, Praet raised the possibility of deploying asset
purchases to bring inflation closer to the ECB's target of just
below 2 percent. Euro zone inflation fell to 0.7 percent in
October, the lowest in almost four years.  
    On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.219 percent from 0.218 percent.
    The one-week rate stayed at 0.100 percent
while the six-month Euribor rate dipped to 0.318
percent from 0.319 percent. The overnight Eonia rate 
rose to 0.086 percent from 0.084 percent.
    Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the
market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations -
stood at 174 billion euros.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess
liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range
of 100 billion to 200 billion euros.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    6 month      
    9 month      
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

