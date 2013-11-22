Euribor rates up after Draghi talks down negative rate speculation

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Friday after the European Central Bank's president quashed speculation that the bank had held more discussions on taking its deposit rate into negative territory. Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the ECB had nothing new to say about instituting negative deposit rates since discussing the tool at its November policy meeting. His comments came a day after news agency Bloomberg reported from sources that the central bank was considering making banks pay 0.1 percent annual interest to deposit cash with it overnight, if it needs to take new measures to prop up the economy and stave off deflation. Also, ECB Governing Council member Christian Noyer said on Thursday there was only a very low risk of general deflation in the euro zone. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.223 percent from 0.217 percent. The six-month Euribor rate increased to 0.321 percent from 0.316 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.114 percent from 0.108 percent. The overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.108 percent from 0.091 percent. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations, fell to a two-year low of 156 billion euros and is reaching levels where it puts upward pressure on market rates. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the European Central Bank's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)