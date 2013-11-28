Key Euribor rate rises as ECB dampens expectations of action

FRANKFURT, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Thursday after a European Central Bank policymaker indicated no monetary easing was imminent. ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said that the central bank would only cut its deposit rate into negative territory from current zero in an extreme situation, and dampened speculation the ECB was actively preparing to inject more funds into the financial system. Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations, is also starting to put upward pressure on market rates. While it edged up to 163 billion euros, it remains on a downward path and close to its lowest level since September 2011. Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros. On Thursday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, increased to 0.233 percent from 0.230 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.329 percent from 0.327 percent while the one-week rate fell to 0.126 percent from 0.137 percent. The overnight Eonia rate dipped to 0.123 percent from 0.131 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)