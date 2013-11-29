FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate rises as ECB's Coeure plays down QE possibility
November 29, 2013 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate rises as ECB's Coeure plays down QE possibility

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate edged up on Friday as a top European
Central Bank policymaker played down any prospect of the bank
embarking on a major asset-puchasing programme.
    A fall in the amount of excess liquidity in the system also
supported the lending rates. The three-month Euribor rate
, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured
bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.234 percent from 0.233 percent.
    Earlier, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the
ECB does not need to make large-scale asset purchases like the
U.S. Federal Reserve given the euro zone's inflation outlook.
 
    Some other ECB policymakers had earlier this month floated
the idea of the central bank embarking on asset purchases, or
quantitative easing (QE). 
    On Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio dampened
speculation about two other non-standard policy options the
central bank could deploy to support the weak euro zone economy,
where inflation is running below the ECB's target.
    Constancio said the central bank would only cut its deposit
rate into negative territory in an extreme situation, and
dampened speculation the ECB was actively preparing to inject
more funds into the financial system.
    Excess liquidity, the amount of money in the
market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations,
is starting to put upward pressure on market rates.
    It fell to 159 billion euros on Friday, close to its lowest
level since September 2011.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls
below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to
200 billion euros.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.330
percent from 0.329 percent while the one-week rate 
fell to 0.125 percent from 0.126 percent. The overnight Eonia
rate rose to 0.127 percent from 0.123 percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

