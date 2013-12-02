FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Euribor rate rises after LTRO repayments beat estimates
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate rises after LTRO repayments beat estimates

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Monday after banks said they
would return more of the long-term loans to the European Central
Bank than estimated, which will lead to a reduction in excess
liquidity.
    Chances of additional easing by the ECB already this month
have waned, also putting upward pressure on short-term market
rates.
    On Friday, the ECB said banks would return 7.2 billion euros
to the central bank, above the 4.5 billion average in a Reuters
poll of money-market traders. The money will be paid back on
Wednesday. 
    This will reduce excess liquidity, the amount
of money in the market beyond what banks need for their
day-to-day operations, and the lower level of excess liquidity
is starting to put upward pressure on market rates.
    Excess liquidity is currently at 168 billion euros, close to
its lowest level since September 2011.
    Short-term money market rates are expected to rise closer to
the ECB's main refinancing rate once excess liquidity falls
below a threshold estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to
200 billion euros.
    In the run-up to this week's ECB policy meeting, several
senior policymakers have played down the prospect of the bank
embarking on fresh policy action to aid recovery in the euro
zone economy, where inflation is running well below target.
    Last week, ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said the
ECB does not need to make large-scale asset purchases like the
U.S. Federal Reserve given the euro zone's inflation outlook.
 
    Last Wednesday, ECB Vice-President Vitor Constancio said the
central bank would only cut its deposit rate into negative
territory in an extreme situation, and dampened speculation the
ECB was actively preparing to inject more funds into the
financial system.
    The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally
the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.236
percent from 0.234 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate ticked up to 0.331
percent from 0.330 percent while the one-week rate 
decreased to 0.124 percent from 0.125 percent. On Friday, the
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.277 percent from 0.127
percent as banks prepared for the end of the month.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    6 month      
    9 month      
    1 year       

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.