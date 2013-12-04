Key Euribor rate unchanged as ECB expected to stay on hold

FRANKFURT, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate remained unchanged on Wednesday, as the European Central Bank is expected to keep its policy setting unchanged at its meeting on Thursday. In the run-up to this week's ECB policy meeting, several senior policymakers have played down the prospect of the bank embarking on fresh policy action to aid recovery in the euro zone economy, where inflation is running well below target. On Friday, the ECB said banks would return 7.2 billion euros this week to the central bank, above the 4.5 billion average in a Reuters poll of money-market traders. The money will be paid back on Wednesday. The early repayment will reduce excess liquidity , the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations. But excess liquidity ticked up, and is now 195 billion euros, easing upward pressure on short-term money market rates. A lower level of excess liquidity would put upward pressure on market rates. Excess liquidity was above 800 billion euros early last year. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, remained unchanged at 0.239 percent. The six-month Euribor rate edged up to 0.334 percent from 0.332 percent and the one-week rate rose to 0.130 percent from 0.127 percent. On Tuesday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.117 percent from 0.112 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)