Key Euribor rate up after ECB gives no sign of easing soon

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate jumped higher on Friday after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold and gave little indication that more action was imminent. President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB still had a powerful range of options left, including another long-term refinancing operation and the choice of cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park their money at the ECB overnight. But he added the Governing Council at its December policy meeting had not identified a specific tool it wanted to use and that any further move was not going to happen immediately. Some in the market had expected a signal of easier policy but a rise in short-term money market rates on Thursday suggested to many that such a step was now not seen as likely. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.248 percent from 0.240 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.345 percent from 0.334 percent while the one-week rate rose to 0.137 percent from 0.132 percent. On Thursday, the overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.127 percent from 0.126 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)