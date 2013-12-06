FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate up after ECB gives no sign of easing soon
December 6, 2013 / 10:27 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate up after ECB gives no sign of easing soon

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Key euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rate jumped higher on Friday after the European Central
Bank kept interest rates on hold and gave little indication that
more action was imminent.
    President Mario Draghi said on Thursday the ECB still had a
powerful range of options left, including another long-term
refinancing operation and the choice of cutting its deposit rate
below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park their money
at the ECB overnight.   
    But he added the Governing Council at its December policy
meeting had not identified a specific tool it wanted to use and
that any further move was not going to happen immediately.
    Some in the market had expected a signal of easier policy
but a rise in short-term money market rates on Thursday
suggested to many that such a step was now not seen as likely. 
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.248 percent from 0.240 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.345
percent from 0.334 percent while the one-week rate 
rose to 0.137 percent from 0.132 percent. On Thursday, the
overnight Eonia rate rose to 0.127 percent from 0.126
percent.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)

