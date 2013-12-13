Tighter money market spurs Euribor rates to 15-month high

FRANKFURT, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates hit 15-month highs on Friday as hopes of any near-term ECB move to reverse the recent drop in money market liquidity continued to recede. The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent last week and although it said it still has a powerful range of options left to help the euro zone, policymakers' recent comments have suggested there is little appetite at present to deploy them. One of the factors driving both money market rates and the euro higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent this year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros they borrowed at the peak of the euro crisis. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 163 billion euros, putting it within levels where it starts to put upward pressure on short-term money market rates. ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday any new long-term loans would have to be designed so that the money flows into the real economy, adding that the ECB would have to "reflect more deeply to find the right instrument". On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.282 percent from 0.277, hitting its highest level since the end of August 2012. The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.380 percent from 0.374 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.157 percent from 0.152 percent. Overnight Eonia fell to 0.139 percent from 0.144 percent on Thursday. The ECB has said that if necessary it could do another long-term refinancing operation and also has the option of cutting its deposit rate below zero, meaning banks would have to pay to park their money at the ECB overnight. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)