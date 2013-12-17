Euribor rates up as prospect for new ECB stimulus low

FRANKFURT, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates rose further on Tuesday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi gave little indication that fresh stimulus measures were imminent. The ECB kept interest rates on hold at 0.25 percent in December and policymakers' comments since have suggested there is little appetite at present to deploy any of the policy options the ECB has left to support the euro zone economy. Draghi said on Monday the central bank would intervene if inflation remained low for too long, but he declined to discuss in detail the instruments it could use. One of the factors driving money market rates and the euro higher is that the ECB's balance sheet has shrunk 8 percent this year as banks have started paying back the 1 trillion euros in cheap loans given to them at the peak of the euro crisis. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - is now at 172 billion euros, a level where it is seen as putting upward pressure on short-term money market rates. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.298 percent from 0.290 percent, hitting its highest level since the end of August 2012. The six-month Euribor rate climbed to 0.393 percent from 0.387 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.183 percent from 0.171 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.183 percent from 0.150 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Alistair Lyon)