Key Euribor rate eases as excess liquidity rises

FRANKFURT, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates fell on Friday with more money sloshing around the financial system and after the U.S. central bank decided to slowly reduce its asset purchases. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - went up again to 207 billion euros, topping the 200 billion threshold for the first time in almost two months. The European Central Bank managed to offset its government bond purchases only partially this week, which meant that excess liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros of long-term loans to the central bank early. Another factor keeping downward pressure on market rates was the U.S. Federal Reserve's indication that its key interest rate would stay at rock bottom even longer than previously promised even as it trimmed the pace of its monthly asset purchases, by $10 billion to $75 billion. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it still has left to deploy if needed, but without singling out a specific measure that it would consider next. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, fell to 0.292 percent from 0.293 percent. The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.388 percent from 0.387 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.182 percent from 0.181 percent. Overnight Eonia eased to 0.159 percent from 0.176 percent on Thursday. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom)