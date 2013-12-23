FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate finds support after liquidity led drop
#Financials
December 23, 2013 / 10:47 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate finds support after liquidity led drop

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank
lending rates rose slightly on Monday, finding support after an
increase in the amount of money in the financial system sent
rates lower in the two prior sessions.
    Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - dipped to 206
billion euros ($281.61 billion) after rising to
just above that level last week, when it also topped the 200
billion threshold for the first time in almost two months.
    The European Central Bank managed to offset its government
bond purchases only partially last week, which meant that excess
liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros
of long-term loans to the central bank early.
    The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of
0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it
still has left to deploy if needed, but without singling out a
specific measure that it would consider next.  
    On Monday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
rose to 0.294 percent from 0.292 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate inched up to 0.392
percent from 0.388 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate
 increased to 0.242 percent 0.182 percent.
Overnight Eonia rose to 0.161 percent from 0.159
percent.   
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7315 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

