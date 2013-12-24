Key Euribor rate unchanged, excess liquidity dips

ZURICH, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rates were unchanged on Tuesday, holding steady ahead of the Christmas holiday. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - eased to below 206 billion euros ($282 billion) after rising just above that last week, when it climbed back above 200 billion for the first time in almost two months. The European Central Bank managed to offset its government bond purchases only partially last week, which meant that excess liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros of long-term loans to the central bank early. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it still has left to deploy if needed, without singling out which one it may consider using next. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, was unchanged at 0.294 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was steady at 0.392 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.253 percent from 0.242 percent. Overnight Eonia fell to 0.158 percent from 0.161 percent. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7296 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)