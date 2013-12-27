FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate dips after liquidity jump
December 27, 2013 / 10:52 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate dips after liquidity jump

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate fell slightly on Friday, easing after
a month-long pre-Christmas rally driven by concerns about
tighter money market conditions.
    Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond
what banks need for their day-to-day operations - has dropped
from over 600 billion euros at the start of this year to just
200 billion euros on Friday. 
    Concerns about the drop have supported Euribor rates since
mid-November, though a spike in excess liquidity to just above
200 billion euros immediately prior to Christmas eased the
upward pressure.
    The European Central Bank managed to offset its government
bond purchases only partially last week, which meant that excess
liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros
of long-term loans to the central bank early.
    On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
dipped to 0.293 percent from 0.294 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate was steady at 0.392
percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate 
increased to 0.254 percent from 0.253 percent. Overnight Eonia
 rose to 0.171 percent from 0.158 percent.
    The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of
0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it
still has left to deploy if needed, without singling out which
one it may consider using next.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
($1 = 0.7296 euros)

 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

