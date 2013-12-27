Key Euribor rate dips after liquidity jump

FRANKFURT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate fell slightly on Friday, easing after a month-long pre-Christmas rally driven by concerns about tighter money market conditions. Excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - has dropped from over 600 billion euros at the start of this year to just 200 billion euros on Friday. Concerns about the drop have supported Euribor rates since mid-November, though a spike in excess liquidity to just above 200 billion euros immediately prior to Christmas eased the upward pressure. The European Central Bank managed to offset its government bond purchases only partially last week, which meant that excess liquidity rose even after banks returned almost 23 billion euros of long-term loans to the central bank early. On Friday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, dipped to 0.293 percent from 0.294 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was steady at 0.392 percent, and the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.254 percent from 0.253 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.171 percent from 0.158 percent. The ECB kept interest rates unchanged at a record low of 0.25 percent in December and listed a number of policy tools it still has left to deploy if needed, without singling out which one it may consider using next. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7296 euros) (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)