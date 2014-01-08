Euribor rates up as banks scale back liquidity buffers

FRANKFURT, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Wednesday after banks handed back the extra liquidity they took from the European Central Bank to ward off year-end tension in money markets. On Tuesday, banks took 112.5 billion euros ($153.07 billion) in the ECB's main weekly refinancing operation - 56 billion euros less than the week before, when they stocked up for the tense end-of-the-year period. The ECB also successfully drained funds to offset the full value of government bonds it still holds from its now-ended bond-buying programme, after three consecutive failures. This means that excess liquidity - the amount of money in the market beyond what banks need for their day-to-day operations - will fall to about 150 billion euros from 280 billion euros on Wednesday once the latest operations are taken into account. A drop in liquidity is seen pushing up market rates as lenders rely less on central banks funding, with tension in money markets easing. But there is also a risk that if rates rise too quickly they may hold back the fragile recovery. The ECB Governing Council will likely discuss the latest developments at Thursday's policy meeting, but economists expect the central bank to hold still for now. On Wednesday, the three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.281 percent from 0.280 percent. The six-month Euribor rate ticked up to 0.383 percent from 0.381 percent, while the shorter-term one-week rate jumped to 0.171 percent from 0.165 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.099 percent on Tuesday from 0.096 percent in the previous session. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7349 euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Paul Carrel)