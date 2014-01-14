FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate steady as Nowotny gives upbeat growth outlook
January 14, 2014

Key Euribor rate steady as Nowotny gives upbeat growth outlook

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Tuesday after a
European Central Bank policymaker gave an upbeat outlook for the
euro zone, minimising the need for further policy action.
    Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday the currency bloc might grow
stronger this year than so far expected, citing potentially
strong performances by euro zone member states Germany and
Austria for example. 
    The Austrian central bank governor also said that it was a
positive sign that banks were repaying early the long-term loans
they took from the ECB in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a
period of strained funding conditions.
    The repayments will resume this week after pausing over the
turn of the year to avoid a liquidity squeeze. On Friday, the
ECB said banks would return 2.566 billion euros ($3.50
billion)on Wednesday, which was less than expected in a Reuters
poll.
    This means that the recent drop in excess liquidity
, or money banks have beyond what they need for
their day-by-day operations, will slow down. It stood at 155
billion euros on Tuesday compared with 159 billion previously.
    The amount had risen to over 280 billion euros towards the
end of last year as banks increased their liquidity buffers to
avert year-end money market tension. 
    As the new year got on its way, excess liquidity came back
down, which increased upward pressure on money market rates. 
    But the ECB renewed pledge to fight further falls in
inflation or an unwarranted rise in money market rates soothed
concerns that tighter monetary conditions could hamper the euro
zone's weak recovery. 
    On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
was unchanged at 0.282 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.390
percent from 0.389 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
 dipped to 0.174 percent from 0.175 percent.
    Overnight Eonia inched lower to 0.153 percent on
Monday from 0.154 percent in the previous session.
    
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    6 month      
    9 month      
    1 year       

 ($1 = 0.7353 euros)

($1 = 0.7314 euros)

($1 = 0.7324 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Taylor)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
