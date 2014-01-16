Key Euribor rate rises to 16-month high

FRANKFURT, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Thursday to its highest level since August 2012 as the amount of surplus funds in the financial system fell to a two-year low, tightening money market conditions. Excess liquidity, or money banks have beyond what they need for their day-by-day operations, decreased to 131 billion euros from 154 billion on Wednesday. The amount had risen to over 280 billion euros towards the end of last year as banks increased their liquidity buffers to avert year-end money market tension. As the new year got on its way, excess liquidity came back down, which increased upward pressure on money market rates. Liquidity is draining from the market as banks repay crisis loans they took from the European Central Bank in late 2011 and early 2012 to ride out a period of strained funding conditions. The repayments resumed this week after pausing over the turn of the year to avoid a liquidity squeeze. The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.300 percent from 0.290 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.405 percent from 0.397 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.210 percent from 0.184 percent. Overnight Eonia rose to 0.210 percent from 0.147 percent at the end of the reserves maintenance period. The market moves played out as European Central Bank policymakers appeared at odds over their readiness to take fresh policy action. Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said on Tuesday he saw no need for immediate policy action. But ECB Vice President Vitor Constancio said that in the current low-inflation environment, the ECB can look at some of the instruments at its disposal to pursue its secondary mandate of lowering unemployment and fostering growth. Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year ($1 = 0.7353 euros) (Reporting by Eva Taylor)