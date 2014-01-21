FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key Euribor rate steady as bank reliance on ECB funding wanes
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Middle East
Ignoring threats, Kurds flock to the polls
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 21, 2014 / 11:07 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate steady as bank reliance on ECB funding wanes

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate held steady on Tuesday as banks slowly
reduce their reliance on the European Central Bank for funding
and turn to the market again in a sign of growing confidence. 
    The ECB is following the latest developments in money
markets closely, having pledged to intervene should the rise in
bank-to-bank lending rates that underpin borrowing costs across
the economy become "unwarranted". 
    A gradual rise in the rates is seen to reflect banks
beginning to wean off central bank funding and tapping markets
again, a kind of normalisation, but if the increase accelerates
it could threaten the euro zone's recovery.
    One of the drivers pushing inter-bank rates higher is
falling excess liquidity - money banks have beyond what they
need for their day-to-day operations.
    On Tuesday, excess liquidity stood at 140
billion euros, slightly higher than Monday's 135 billion euros,
which was close to the lowest level since September 2011, 
before the ECB launched the long-term refinancing operations
(LTROs) and pumped more than 1 trillion euros into the system to
ease banks' funding strains.
    It peaked in mid-2012 at just above 800 billion.
    On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
stayed at 0.302 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.409
percent from 0.408 percent and the shorter-term one-week rate
 inched up to 0.222 percent from 0.221 percent.
    Overnight Eonia increased to 0.359 percent on
Monday from 0.343 percent the previous session.   
 
    Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of 
the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT.
    * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one
week to one year, double click on 
    * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap 
rates, which show market expectations for future overnight 
lending rates, double click on 
    * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right
click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related
Graph'  
    1 week       
    2 week       
    1 month      
    2 month      
    3 month      
    6 month      
    9 month      
    1 year       
 ($1 = 0.7353 euros)

 (Reporting by Eva Taylor; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.