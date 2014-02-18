Key Euribor rate up with Nowotny cool on negative deposit rate

FRANKFURT, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate edged up on Tuesday after a European Central Bank policymaker said he was sceptical about the ECB's lowering its deposit rate into negative territory. Cutting below zero the deposit rate the ECB pays banks for holding their money overnight is one of the options the central bank has discussed to help money flow more evenly across the euro zone. But Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said late on Monday such a move may fail to stimulate more lending and could have an adverse psychological effect. The three-month Euribor rate, considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, rose to 0.288 percent on Tuesday from 0.287 percent. The six-month Euribor rate was unchanged, at 0.386 percent. The shorter-term one-week rate rose to 0.190 percent from 0.188 percent. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, eased to 150 billion euros. The EONIA overnight lending rate rose to 0.150 percent on Monday from 0.144 percent in the previous session. In January, ECB President Mario Draghi said an unwarranted increase in short-term-money market rates and a worsening of the medium-term outlook for inflation could trigger more policy action. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Larry King)