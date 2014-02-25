Key Euribor rate up with ECB policymakers cool on deflation risk

(ADVISORY: From March 1, 2014, Reuters news will no longer send systematic alerts or tables on daily Euribor fixings. At the instruction of the European Banking Federation, client access to that day's Euribor fixes will require a fee from next month. Details of this change to a fee liable service can be found on DN072425 and on the EBF website here. Reuters will alert and write news stories on significant or newsworthy moves in Euribor rates on merit from that date.) FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Tuesday after annual euro zone inflation was revised slightly upwards and European Central Bank policymakers exclude deflation risk. Consumer prices in the 18 countries sharing the euro dropped by 1.1 percent in January from December, putting the annual inflation rate at 0.8 percent for the second month in a row, the EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday. The annual inflation rate was revised up from 0.7 percent, which Eurostat released in a flash estimate on Jan. 31. ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, who holds the economics portfolio on the ECB top board, also said there were no current risks of deflation nor signs of people delaying purchases. ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said as much on Monday. Jazbec is also the governor of Slovenia's central bank. The ECB, which holds its next policy meeting on March 6, has set out two scenarios that could trigger fresh policy action: a deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook and an "unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets. On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate, considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, inched up to 0.289 percent from 0.288 percent. The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.387 percent from 0.384 percent. The shorter-term one-week rate increased to 0.192 percent from 0.191 percent. The EONIA overnight lending rate dipped to 0.169 percent from 0.171 percent the previous session. Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, went up slightly to 127 billion euros, having hit the lowest level since December 2011 on Friday, at 121 billion euros. ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^ For a package of graphics on the ECB, click on: link.reuters.com/neg32s For graphic of euro zone liquidity levels click: link.reuters.com/qeq25s ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^> Euribor rates are fixed daily by the Banking Federation of the European Union (FBE) shortly after 1000 GMT. * For a table of the latest Euribor fixings for terms of one week to one year, double click on * For a table of the previous day's fixings of EONIA swap rates, which show market expectations for future overnight lending rates, double click on * For graphs of historic Euribor and EONIA swap rates, right click on the links in angle brackets below, and select 'Related Graph' 1 week 2 week 1 month 2 month 3 month 6 month 9 month 1 year (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)