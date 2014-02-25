FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Key Euribor rate up with ECB policymakers cool on deflation risk
#Financials
February 25, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Key Euribor rate up with ECB policymakers cool on deflation risk

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    FRANKFURT, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The key euro-priced
bank-to-bank lending rate rose on Tuesday after annual euro zone
inflation was revised slightly upwards and European Central Bank
policymakers exclude deflation risk.
    Consumer prices in the 18 countries sharing the euro dropped
by 1.1 percent in January from December, putting the annual
inflation rate at 0.8 percent for the second month in a row, the
EU's statistics office Eurostat said on Monday.
    The annual inflation rate was revised up from 0.7 percent,
which Eurostat released in a flash estimate on Jan. 31.
    ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet, who holds the
economics portfolio on the ECB top board, also said there were
no current risks of deflation nor signs of people delaying
purchases. 
    ECB Governing Council member Bostjan Jazbec said as much on
Monday. Jazbec is also the governor of Slovenia's central bank.
    The ECB, which holds its next policy meeting on March 6, has
set out two scenarios that could trigger fresh policy action: a
deterioration in the medium-term inflation outlook and an
"unwarranted" tightening of short-term money markets.
    On Tuesday, the three-month Euribor rate,
considered the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending,
inched up to 0.289 percent from 0.288 percent.
    The six-month Euribor rate rose to 0.387
percent from 0.384 percent. The shorter-term one-week rate
 increased to 0.192 percent from 0.191 percent.
    The EONIA overnight lending rate dipped to 0.169
percent from 0.171 percent the previous session.
    Excess liquidity, or the amount of money banks
have beyond what they need for their day-to-day operations, went
up slightly to 127 billion euros, having hit the lowest level
since December 2011 on Friday, at 121 billion euros. 
 (Reporting by Frankfurt newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

