New Euribor dlr rate reflects higher borrowing cost

LONDON, April 2 (Reuters) - A new rate reflecting European banks’ cost of borrowing dollars from one another made its debut on Monday, fixing at more than double the traditional benchmark Libor rate which is the subject of a global probe.

Euribor-EBF, whose members are national banking associations in the European Union and has set the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (Euribor) since 1999, said it launched the new product in response to demand from European banks.

The rates are fixed daily and are available for borrowing over periods from overnight to one year. The three-month rate set at 0.95714 percent on Monday, based on contributions from a panel of 20 European and international banks.

It reflects the rate at which dollar term deposits are offered by one panel bank to another at 11:00 a.m. Brussels time.

The inaugural fixture was more than double the widely used three-month dollar benchmark London Interbank Offered Rate, known as Libor off which some $360 trillion worth of financial products such as loans, derivatives, mortgages, bonds and interest rate swaps are priced.

“Because it’s European banks lending dollars, they’d command a premium when lending a foreign currency,” said Rabobank rate strategist Richard McGuire.

“Some of these banks can’t get hold of dollars so easily, so to lend them on, you’d want paying for the privilege.”

Libor is at the heart of a global investigation into whether banks colluded in setting the rates, which are based on the cost at which institutions think they can borrow in the market . (Editing by Nigel Stephenson)