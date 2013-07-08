Greek yields fall sharply as aid payment seen likely

* Greek bonds outperform as euro zone ministers meet

* ECB rates promise support euro zone bonds broadly

* Trade seen erratic due to diverging rates policies

By Emelia Sithole-Matarise and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

LONDON, July 8 (Reuters) - Greek government bond yields fell sharply on Monday and further declines were seen if Athens secures its next tranche of bailout aid as expected.

Greek paper outperformed other lower-rated euro zone bonds, yields on which also fell after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi repeated last week’s pledge to keep interest rates low or even cut them.

But analysts said the market was likely to be choppy for some time due to diverging euro zone and U.S. rate outlooks.

Euro zone finance ministers meeting in Brussels approved staggered payments of aid to Athens, sources told Reuters.

“The market is expecting for this to get through somehow with all the usual noise but there’s no big-type event risk,” said David Schnautz, strategist at Commerzbank in New York.

“Overall there should be scope for the (Greek) 2023 bond to at least test the 10 percent level again in yield terms but going back to the trough of May 22 is a stretch.”

Ten-year Greek yields fell 43 basis points to 10.98 percent.

Equivalent Portuguese yields were 24 basis points lower at 6.95 percent after coalition parties reached a deal on Friday to end a rift that had threatened the government and the country’s bailout programme.

CHOPPY TRADE

Ten-year Spanish and Italian yields also fell although the downward move was capped by debt sales in coming days from both countries.

Spain was not initially scheduled to issue bonds this week but has mandated seven banks for a new 15-year bond sale, according to IFR, a Thomson Reuters financial news service.

The ECB’s pledge to keep interest rates low for an “extended” period supported euro zone bonds broadly.

But investors remain concerned that the Federal Reserve will soon start to scale back its monetary stimulus following stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday and the diverging policy outlooks could keep trade choppy.

German Bunds rose 28 ticks to settle at 141.94.

“We are going to live with a lot of volatility in the bond market,” ING senior rates strategist Alessandro Giansanti said.

“Every time there will be some positive data on the macro side, it will trigger a sell-off but, on the other hand, investors are still not very comfortable to have outright short (selling) positions in Bunds, especially in an environment where there is a possibility for the central bank to go on with expansionary monetary policy.”

Against this backdrop, short-dated German bonds outperformed. Two-year yields fell 3 bps to 0.09 percent and five-year yields were down by a similar amount at 0.61 percent. German 10-year yields were 2 bps lower at 1.70 percent.