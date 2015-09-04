European shares fall, Bunds rise after U.S. jobs data

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European shares fell and German Bund prices rose in yo-yo trade on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed the world’s biggest economy created fewer than forecast jobs in August but figures for the prior two months were revised higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares initially cut losses just after U.S. jobs data but then fell back further. It was down 2.6 percent at 1,390 points by 1253 GMT.

German Bund futures dipped 13 ticks before quickly resuming their climb, and last traded 65 ticks higher on the day at 154.51.

British government bond futures briefly touched a 10-day high before retreating. They were last up 70 ticks on the day at 118.27, little changed from their level before the U.S. employment figures.

Sterling rose immediately against the dollar after the data, but quickly gave up those gains to hit a three-month low of $1.5206, down 0.3 percent on the day. (Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Jamie McGeever)