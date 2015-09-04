FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall, Bunds rise after U.S. jobs data
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 4, 2015 / 12:58 PM / 2 years ago

European shares fall, Bunds rise after U.S. jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - European shares fell and German Bund prices rose in yo-yo trade on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed the world’s biggest economy created fewer than forecast jobs in August but figures for the prior two months were revised higher.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares initially cut losses just after U.S. jobs data but then fell back further. It was down 2.6 percent at 1,390 points by 1253 GMT.

German Bund futures dipped 13 ticks before quickly resuming their climb, and last traded 65 ticks higher on the day at 154.51.

British government bond futures briefly touched a 10-day high before retreating. They were last up 70 ticks on the day at 118.27, little changed from their level before the U.S. employment figures.

Sterling rose immediately against the dollar after the data, but quickly gave up those gains to hit a three-month low of $1.5206, down 0.3 percent on the day. (Reporting by London markets team; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.