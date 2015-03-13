FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Goldman slashes euro forecasts, sees $0.80 by end-2017
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 10:35 AM / 3 years ago

Goldman slashes euro forecasts, sees $0.80 by end-2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs slashed its forecasts for the euro on Friday, predicting that it will plunge through parity with the dollar within a year and hit a new record low by the end of 2017.

Goldman’s outlook for the euro is now the gloomiest of all major financial institutions, and comes at the end of a week that saw the European Central Bank launch its bond-buying “quantitative easing” stimulus programme and several banks slash their single currency forecasts.

Goldman sees the euro at $0.95 within 12 months, compared with $1.08 when it issued its last forecasts in late January, $0.85 by the end of next year, compared with $1.00, and $0.80 by the end of 2017 compared with $0.90.

The euro fell to a 12-year low this week of $1.0494. Its current all-time low is $0.8225, hit in October 2000.

Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.