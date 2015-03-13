UPDATE 1-Goldman slashes euro forecasts, sees new low $0.80 by end-2017

(Adds details, quote, context)

By Jamie McGeever

LONDON, March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs slashed its forecasts for the euro on Friday, predicting that it will fall through parity with the dollar within a year and plunge to a new record low of $0.80 by the end of 2017.

Goldman’s outlook for the euro is now the gloomiest of all major financial institutions, and comes at the end of a week that saw the European Central Bank launch its “quantitative easing” bond-buying stimulus programme and several banks slash their forecasts for the single currency.

Goldman now sees the euro at $0.95 within 12 months, compared with $1.08 at the time of its last published forecasts in late January, $0.85 by the end of next year compared with $1.00, and $0.80 by the end of 2017 compared with $0.90.

The euro’s current all-time low is $0.8225, hit in October 2000.

Goldman cited mounting portfolio outflows from the euro zone and the “normalization” of U.S. monetary policy as the main reasons behind the anticipated fall.

“We continue to believe that euro/dollar will significantly undershoot ... reflecting diverging growth and monetary policy outlooks,” Goldman’s currency strategists said in a note on Friday.

The euro fell to a 12-year low on Thursday of $1.0494 after the ECB began its QE bond-buying on Monday. It has slumped 12.5 percent so far this year, well on track for the biggest quarterly loss since its launch in 1999.

Several major banks cut their euro forecasts this week, including Credit Suisse, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche, Germany’s biggest lender and the world’s second largest FX trader, had led the way in forecasting a devaluation of the euro, predicting a fall to $0.85 thanks to a huge outflow of investment from Europe in the next two years. (Reporting by Jamie McGeever, editing by Nigel Stephenson and Toby Chopra)