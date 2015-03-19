HSBC goes against grain by revising up euro/dollar forecasts

LONDON, March 19 (Reuters) - HSBC went against an overwhelming consensus for euro weakness on Thursday by revising up its forecasts for the euro to $1.10 by the end of 2016 from $1.05 previously, arguing the dollar’s recent rally was nearing its end.

While many major banks have revised down their previous forecasts for the euro over the past few weeks, betting on increasingly divergent monetary policy in the euro zone and United States, HSBC said many of the arguments being used to justify further dollar strength were already in the price.

HSBC said the euro would move to $1.20 at some point in 2017.

“We believe it would be a mistake to be drawn into the forecasting fashion of relentless dollar dominance,” wrote currency strategists Daragh Maher and David Bloom.

“The feeling in the market is that we are in the middle of a sustained USD rally whereas we would argue this is, in fact, the beginning of the end of the bull run.”

The euro was trading at $1.0655 on Thursday, down almost 2 percent on the day after having reached a high of $1.10625 after the U.S. Federal Reserve surprised markets with a more cautious than expected policy statement. (Reporting By Jemima Kelly, editing by Nigel Stephenson)