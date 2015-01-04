FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro dives in Asia, quoted at lowest since 2006
January 4, 2015 / 10:26 PM / 3 years ago

Euro dives in Asia, quoted at lowest since 2006

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The euro fell sharply in Asia on Monday after a wave of stop-loss sell orders were tripped on the break of major chart levels, seeing the single currency quoted at lows last seen in early 2006.

The euro was quoted as low as $1.18605 on trading platform EBS and at $1.1883 on Reuters. A thin market greatly exaggerated the move, said dealers.

The euro was last quoted around $1.1927, compared to a trough of $1.2002 on Friday. (Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

