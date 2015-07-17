INVESTMENT FOCUS-Real test of euro now would be a stronger currency

LONDON, July 17 (Reuters) - Now that Europe appears to have dodged a blow by keeping Greece in the euro zone, the darkest cloud hanging over the single currency project and its economic recovery may be the threat of a stronger euro.

It has been an unthinkable scenario for most of the past year, when the crushing positive consensus around the dollar sent it more than 25 percent higher against the euro and most other major currencies.

But a number of major banks have called time on that rally, and Reuters polls on currency rates this month showed 20 analysts out of 66 predicting the shared currency would be stronger than it is today in 12 months, more than believe it will fall to parity with the dollar.

It all stems from a number of long-term truths: that the dollar remains the main “funding” currency the world borrows in to invest in others, that Germany runs a multi-billion dollar trade surplus every month, and that the euro’s long-term “fair” value hasn’t fallen below $1.15 in a decade.

“The idea behind this is the recovery that we will see in the euro zone economy over the next few months,” said Rui Constantino, an economist with Spain’s Banco Santander, who projects the euro will hit $1.20 next year, from $1.08 today.

“What we are expecting is that the trend would be gradual and a euro at around 1.20 is not something that could be a concern for the core European countries like Germany.”

Others, however, say a substantial rise in the euro’s value could be the vehicle for the opening of bigger cracks in the single currency club than Greece.

A gain of 10-15 percent, they say, would be enough at least to provide an acid test of how competitive Spanish, Italian and Portuguese companies have really become after several years of fiscal retrenchment and labour market liberalisation.

“Supply side reforms in Italy and Spain have taken place under the umbrella of a structurally weak euro,” said Tobias Davis, who advises companies on hedging and currency trade for money transfer company Western Union in London.

“It has yielded results. But if a euro zone recovery does take place and the currency reflects this, it could impede that progress.”

PROTECT THE BLOC

The underlying problem is the competitive tension within the euro to which critics have pointed from the start.

German exporters have benefited massively from the single currency, but it was not without reason that some economists wondered in 2011 if it would be Germany and not Greece which would be first to leave the euro.

Without the Germans, the euro would be far weaker, which would suit the remaining states. Without Spain and Italy, the logic for Berlin of being in a currency hurt by several large but far poorer economies would disappear.

“The Greek issue has shown that the project may still be no more than a collection of currency pegs. So it may be the case that eventually some countries realise that currency pegs are not helpful,” says Alex McDonald, who sits on a number of central bank and regulatory committees as head of London’s Wholesale Market Brokers Association.

“From here we may see some currencies pressuring out of the top or falling out of the bottom.”

There were signs last month - in rare comments on the euro by a German leader - that Angela Merkel is aware of the risks.

She told a conference in Berlin it was important to remember how important a weaker currency had been in supporting reforms in the euro’s southern half. The euro fell in response.

Merkel’s point, broadly, was to defend the need for ultra-easy monetary policy from the European Central Bank which may suit Germany’s economy less as time wears on and about which many there are already nervous.

By contrast, recent work by French bank BNP Paribas pointed to risks that Spain’s much-praised return to growth is proving too slow to head off demands for a radical political change to reduce 24 percent unemployment.

The general election there in November therefore holds risks for Europe while economists say the lack of such aggressive policymaking in Italy makes the basis for longer-term growth there shakier.

All that will keep pressure on the ECB to keep the euro lower. Its chief, Mario Draghi, said on Thursday he was unworried for now by a rise in euro zone bond yields. But if such rises in turn push the euro higher, analysts say that may change.

“If the euro did appreciate it would certainly keep pressure on the ECB to keep monetary policy extremely accommodative,” said Howard Archer, Chief UK & European Economist at IHS Global Insight in London.

“They certainly would not like it to go back up to $1.30 any time soon.” (Editing by Hugh Lawson)