FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro falls, European shares and Bunds rise after inflation data
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 30, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

Euro falls, European shares and Bunds rise after inflation data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a new two-year low against the dollar, while European shares and German Bunds rose on Tuesday after data showed euro zone annual inflation at 0.3 percent in September.

The euro fell as low as $1.2627 from $1.2661 before the data. This helped drive the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, to a four-year high.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,376.33 points, while Bund futures erased their earlier losses and were up 1 tick at 149.53.

Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fell. (Reporting by the London markets team; Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.