LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German Bund futures and European shares extended gains on Friday after a below-forecast U.S. jobs report trimmed bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will decide this month to cut its monetary stimulus.

The Bund future rose to a session high of 137.55, up 92 ticks on the day, compared with 136.75 just before the data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 also advanced, trading up 0.5 percent at 1,229.95 having been up 0.1 percent before the release.