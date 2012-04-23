FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro falls, Bunds extend rise on German PMI data
April 23, 2012 / 7:40 AM / 5 years ago

Euro falls, Bunds extend rise on German PMI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 23 (Reuters) - The euro fell to a session low against the dollar while Bund futures extended gains on Monday after a German purchasing managers’ survey unexpectedly showed manufacturing shrinking at its fastest pace in nearly three years in April.

The euro dropped to $1.3145 to mark a fall of around 0.5 percent on the day, with traders saying stop loss sell orders were triggered on the break through $1.3150, with more stops seen around $1.3130.

German Bund futures extended their rally after the data to hit a fresh record high of 140.93, up 55 ticks on the day.

